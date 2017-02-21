Out of power in D.C. and most states, Democrats struggle to preserve Medicaid funds

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is one of just 16 Democratic governors in office nationwide, following the 2016 election where Republicans claimed major victories in gubernatorial races and state legislature seats. Cooper attended the 2017 National Governors Association winter meeting in Washington, D.C., where Democrats said they plan to fight the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and push back on President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

