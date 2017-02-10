Opposition to Trump, HB2 Beef Up 'Moral March on Raleigh'

Protesters are gathering for the "Moral March" in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Feb. 11, 2017, the photo was taken in front of the North Carolina State Capitol building. A massive crowd attended Saturday's annual civil rights rally in North Carolina's capital, beefed up by protesters energized in opposition to President Donald Trump and to a state law limiting LGBT rights and which public bathrooms transgender people can use.

