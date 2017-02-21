Officials in legal pot state vow to fight federal crackdown
Residents of a south Georgia are beginning to get some answers nearly 12 years after teacher and former beauty queen Tara Grinstead vanished from her home. Officials in Washington state, where recreational marijuana is legal, are vowing to fight any federal crackdown on the nascent industry.
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|3 hr
|kyman
|4
|bathroom bill
|3 hr
|kyman
|1
|Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|perlywhites
|56
|Caitlyn Jenner defended Trump. Now she says his...
|20 hr
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ...
|Fri
|INFIDEL
|92
|Bill filed to loosen knot over N Carolina "bath...
|Thu
|Elizabeth1912
|5
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Feb 21
|el chapo Gorka
|1,149
