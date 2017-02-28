Numbers show NAFTA impact on North Carolina
As controversy looms over the North American Free Trade Act, new freight numbers show the monetary impact of trade dealings in Canada and Mexico on North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|11 min
|Truth
|26
|Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders ...
|Mon
|BHM5267
|2
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Sat
|Howerton
|8
|bathroom bill
|Feb 25
|kyman
|1
|Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10)
|Feb 25
|perlywhites
|56
|Caitlyn Jenner defended Trump. Now she says his...
|Feb 24
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ...
|Feb 24
|INFIDEL
|92
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC