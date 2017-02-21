Novelist takes plea in 2001 death of ...

Novelist takes plea in 2001 death of wife -

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Robesonian

Novelist Michael Peterson agreed to a plea deal Friday that enables him to maintain his innocence even as he acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him of manslaughter in his wife's death. Wearing a dark suit and flanked by his defense team, Peterson answered questions from Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson and agreed to the terms of his Alford plea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caitlyn Jenner defended Trump. Now she says his... 12 hr huntcoyotes 2
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 21 hr INFIDEL 92
News Bill filed to loosen knot over N Carolina "bath... Thu Elizabeth1912 5
News Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12) Feb 21 el chapo Gorka 1,149
You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09) Feb 12 Atpeacewithme 59
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09) Feb 9 Brrrt N Ernie 40
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,860 • Total comments across all topics: 279,131,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC