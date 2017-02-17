North Carolina's Long Moral March and Its Lessons for the Trump Resistance
Anyone thinking about strategies of political resistance might take a long look at North Carolina's Forward Together movement, which on Saturday held its eleventh annual Moral March outside the Raleigh statehouse. Organizers claimed that more than eighty thousand marchers had attended, surpassing the crowd at the 2014 march, which was then the largest civil-rights gathering in the South since the era of Selma and Birmingham.
