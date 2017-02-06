North Carolina woman offering $450,000 farm to essay contest winner
A North Carolina woman is offering her $450,000 farm for a sharply discounted price -- $300 and a 200-word essay. Norma Burns, who has run Bluebird Hill Farm in Bennett for 18 years, said she wants to hand the property over to a couple ready for the challenges of farm life, and interested families need only submit a $300 entry free, a resume, and a 200-word essay about why they would be ideal to run the farm.
