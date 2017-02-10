North Carolina wind farm 2

North Carolina wind farm 2

The first utility-scale wind farm in North Carolina is now fully operational even though the state's top politicians wanted President Donald Trump to nix the $400 million project because they said it's a national security threat. Avangrid Renewables today announced the wind farm, sporting 104 turbines that are 50-stories tall, is now generating 670 megawatt hours , enough electricity for 61,000 homes.

