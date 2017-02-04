North Carolina water system lifts do-not-use status
The water that serves North Carolina's flagship university is safe to drink after a broken water main and problems at a water treatment plant forced the school to cancel classes and led restaurants and hotels to close, health and utility officials said Saturday. The Orange County Health Department and Orange Water And Sewer Authority announced that the water is safe for all uses, but also told customers to limit use because supplies remain below normal.
