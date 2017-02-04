North Carolina water system lifts do-...

North Carolina water system lifts do-not-use status

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

The water that serves North Carolina's flagship university is safe to drink after a broken water main and problems at a water treatment plant forced the school to cancel classes and led restaurants and hotels to close, health and utility officials said Saturday. The Orange County Health Department and Orange Water And Sewer Authority announced that the water is safe for all uses, but also told customers to limit use because supplies remain below normal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after... 14 hr VP Mullah Elect P... 1
News US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal,... 15 hr Solarman 1
News Exit Poll: Americans cast ballots while holding... Sat Advents 75
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... Feb 1 ccccccccc 224
News Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi... Jan 29 Le Jimbo 2
News Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for sa... Jan 27 Advice Fairy 5
News Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God Jan 24 Vladimir Puty Putin 2
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,908 • Total comments across all topics: 278,576,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC