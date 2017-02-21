North Carolina Theatre Welcomes New President and CEO
The board of North Carolina Theatre , Raleigh's premiere, non-profit professional regional theatre announces the selection of Elizabeth Doran as the organization's new president and chief executive officer. Doran, who will be the fourth CEO in the theatre's over 30-year history, will succeed longtime President and CEO Lisa Grele Barrie who left the organization at the end of 2016.
