North Carolina Tells Supreme Court It...

North Carolina Tells Supreme Court It's Giving Up Fight Over 'Jim Crow' Voting Law

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Switched

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he was dropping his state's appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over a 2013 voting bill that a federal appeals court called the most restrictive in the state " since the era of Jim Crow ." a North Carolina bill that required residents to show photo ID at the polls, shortened early voting and eliminated same-day registration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 10 hr DaveinMass 72
News Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12) 13 hr el chapo Gorka 1,149
You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09) Feb 12 Atpeacewithme 59
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09) Feb 9 Brrrt N Ernie 40
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Feb 9 Xstain Mullah Decree 3
News Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ... Feb 7 Joe Balls 12
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,601 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC