North Carolina Tells Supreme Court It's Giving Up Fight Over 'Jim Crow' Voting Law
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he was dropping his state's appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over a 2013 voting bill that a federal appeals court called the most restrictive in the state " since the era of Jim Crow ." a North Carolina bill that required residents to show photo ID at the polls, shortened early voting and eliminated same-day registration.
