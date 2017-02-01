North Carolina Senate Democrats file another HB2 repeal bill
North Carolina senators who want House Bill 2 off the books have again offered legislation to repeal the law limiting LGBT rights and directing which public bathrooms transgender people can use. Four Senate Democrats sponsored repeal legislation filed Wednesday, but it's unlikely to get a hearing in the Republican-controlled chamber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|19 hr
|ccccccccc
|225
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Jan 29
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for sa...
|Jan 27
|Advice Fairy
|5
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|Jan 24
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Jan 23
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Jan 22
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC