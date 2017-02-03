North Carolina Legislative Update - F...

North Carolina Legislative Update - February 3, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

North Carolina Legislators made their way back to Raleigh for the beginning of the 2017 long session on January 25th. With returning members settling into their new offices and new members getting acclimated to Raleigh, no votes were held this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ... 13 hr Joe Balls 9
News Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15) 22 hr Junior Phart 11
News Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after... Sat VP Mullah Elect P... 1
News US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal,... Sat Solarman 1
News Exit Poll: Americans cast ballots while holding... Feb 4 Advents 75
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... Feb 1 ccccccccc 224
News Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi... Jan 29 Le Jimbo 2
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,158 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC