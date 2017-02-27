North Carolina Legislative Update - F...

North Carolina Legislative Update - February, 2017 #4

Public School Funding The House passed HB6 this week which will create a task force to study and recommend changes to the State's school funding formula. Two amendments to increase diversity of the task force failed on the floor.

