North Carolina legislation aims to repeal 'bathroom bill'
Six Democratic sponsors filed legislation in the North Carolina House of Representatives on Thursday that would repeal the state's "bathroom bill" and expand LGBT protections. "It's long overdue," one of the sponsors, state Rep. Pricey Harrison of Greensboro, told The News and Observer.
