North Carolina Governor's Attempted HB2 Repeal Compromise Faces Challenges

Democratic North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper put forth a compromise proposal Tuesday in an effort to spur along a stalled process to repeal the state's embattled anti-transgender HB2 legislation that has been met with economic repercussions since it was enacted last year. Following a sabotaged attempt at repeal in December due to onerous conditions attached and the lack of traction made by a " clean" repeal bill , Cooper intervened with a proposed bill that would repeal HB2 and introduce a 30-day moratorium before new municipal ordinances could take effect to allow for state review, less than the 90-day buffer that led to the failed repeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.