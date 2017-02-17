North Carolina Governor's Attempted H...

North Carolina Governor's Attempted HB2 Repeal Compromise Faces Challenges

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Towleroad

Democratic North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper put forth a compromise proposal Tuesday in an effort to spur along a stalled process to repeal the state's embattled anti-transgender HB2 legislation that has been met with economic repercussions since it was enacted last year. Following a sabotaged attempt at repeal in December due to onerous conditions attached and the lack of traction made by a " clean" repeal bill , Cooper intervened with a proposed bill that would repeal HB2 and introduce a 30-day moratorium before new municipal ordinances could take effect to allow for state review, less than the 90-day buffer that led to the failed repeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12) Sat Thingstodoindenver 1,148
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... Fri Fcvk tRump 67
You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09) Feb 12 Atpeacewithme 59
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09) Feb 9 Brrrt N Ernie 40
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Feb 9 Xstain Mullah Decree 3
News Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ... Feb 7 Joe Balls 12
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC