North Carolina governor has a 'compromise' for the bathroom bill -...
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper proposed on Tuesday what he called a compromise to his state's controversial "bathroom law" that he hopes can appease state Republicans. But his stiffest opposition might come from the other side of the political spectrum - LGBT groups who want the law repealed without any concessions.
