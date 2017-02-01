North Carolina Democrats file Senate bill to repeal HB2
Three North Carolina Democrats filed legislation in the state Senate on Wednesday that would repeal the controversial bathroom bill that has kept transgender rights at the forefront of the news for nearly a full year. Senate Bill 25 - sponsored by Democratic Sens. Jeff Jackson, Bryant and Floyd McKissick - would repeal House Bill 2, which requires transgender people to use the bathroom that corresponds with their birth gender, not their gender identity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|4 hr
|ccccccccc
|225
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Jan 29
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for sa...
|Jan 27
|Advice Fairy
|5
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|Jan 24
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Jan 23
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Jan 22
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC