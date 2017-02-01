North Carolina Democrats file Senate bill to repeal HB2

Three North Carolina Democrats filed legislation in the state Senate on Wednesday that would repeal the controversial bathroom bill that has kept transgender rights at the forefront of the news for nearly a full year. Senate Bill 25 - sponsored by Democratic Sens. Jeff Jackson, Bryant and Floyd McKissick - would repeal House Bill 2, which requires transgender people to use the bathroom that corresponds with their birth gender, not their gender identity.

