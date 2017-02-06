News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd

News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd

Read more: Jewish World Review

Sovereigns! The director of the Caribbean Cultural Center at the University of the Virgin Islands, facing foreclosure of her home by Firstbank Puerto Rico, decided she was not really "Chenzira Davis-Kahina" but actually "Royal Daughter Sat Yah" of the "Natural Sovereign Indigenous Nation of ... Smai Tawi Ta-Neter-Awe," and she and her equally befuddlingly named husband have sued the bank for $190 million in federal court . The couple's law of "Maat" conveniently holds that attempts by federal marshals to seize their property would double the damages to $380 million.

