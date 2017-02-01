New WNC alliance to tackle opioid drug epidemic, overdose deaths

Vaya Health and community partners on Jan. 31 announced the formation of the Western North Carolina Substance Use Alliance, a collaboration to reduce the prevalence of alcohol and drug misuse, as well as the number of fatal overdoses, in 23 western North Carolina counties. The misuse and abuse of alcohol, prescription medications and illicit drugs affect the health and wellbeing of millions of Americans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.