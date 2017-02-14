Netflix Presents: Sandy Wexler's Here...

Netflix Presents: Sandy Wexler's Here Comes the Funny Tour at Dpac 4/13

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Netflix presents Sandy Wexler's Here Comes the Funny Tour featuring live performances by comic geniuses Adam Sandler, David Spade, Nick Swardson, and Rob Schneider coming to DPAC on April 13. Since its opening in 2008, DPAC has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines and state-of-the art sound and video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 3 hr Elbert 32
You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09) Feb 12 Atpeacewithme 59
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09) Feb 9 Brrrt N Ernie 40
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Feb 9 Xstain Mullah Decree 3
News Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ... Feb 7 Joe Balls 12
News Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15) Feb 6 Junior Phart 11
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,752 • Total comments across all topics: 278,903,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC