Netflix Presents: Sandy Wexler's Here Comes the Funny Tour at Dpac 4/13
Netflix presents Sandy Wexler's Here Comes the Funny Tour featuring live performances by comic geniuses Adam Sandler, David Spade, Nick Swardson, and Rob Schneider coming to DPAC on April 13. Since its opening in 2008, DPAC has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines and state-of-the art sound and video.
