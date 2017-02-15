NCGOP leader apologizes for tweeting ...

NCGOP leader apologizes for tweeting article that calls transgender students 'pervs', mentally ill

A North Carolina Republican Party leader has apologized after he retweeted an article from a conservative blog on Saturday that calls transgender students sexual perverts and mentally ill. Saturday afternoon Dallas Woodhouse tweeted an article from Red State with the headline " Justice Department Kills Obama's Pervs-In-The-Girls-Bathroom Rule " and tagged the account for the state's Republican Party.

