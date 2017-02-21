Muslim Convert with AK47 Threatens Ma...

Muslim Convert with AK47 Threatens Mass Murder in North Carolina for Allah

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Gateway Pundit

Garret Grimsley had an AK-47 with a collapsible stock, four 30-round magazines and about 340 rounds of ammunition at his apartment when officials arrested him. Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Cary man after they say he made an online threat, said non-Muslims had "spit in our faces," and had an AK-47 and 340 rounds of ammunition, according to a federal prosecutor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill filed to loosen knot over N Carolina "bath... 56 min PoliciaFederal 16
News Bill filed to loosen knot over N Carolina "bath... 2 hr Daniel 4
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 2 hr spocko 91
News Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12) Tue el chapo Gorka 1,149
You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09) Feb 12 Atpeacewithme 59
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09) Feb 9 Brrrt N Ernie 40
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC