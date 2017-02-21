Muslim Convert with AK47 Threatens Mass Murder in North Carolina for Allah

Garret Grimsley had an AK-47 with a collapsible stock, four 30-round magazines and about 340 rounds of ammunition at his apartment when officials arrested him. Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Cary man after they say he made an online threat, said non-Muslims had "spit in our faces," and had an AK-47 and 340 rounds of ammunition, according to a federal prosecutor.

