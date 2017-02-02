More Than 50 Guns Stolen from North Carolina Gun Show
Police said in a release Monday security guards reported the theft Sunday before the Greensboro Gun and Knife Show opened. Police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen told the Greensboro News & Record that officers have identified 23 of the stolen guns, but they believe roughly 30 more were taken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|19 hr
|ccccccccc
|225
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Jan 29
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for sa...
|Jan 27
|Advice Fairy
|5
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|Jan 24
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Jan 23
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Jan 22
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC