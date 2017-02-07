More liberal rules might come to US striped bass fishery
The regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission says the possibility of new rules arises from concerns raised over economic hardships in the fishery in the Chesapeake Bay. The commission says rules enacted in 2015 required reductions in catch of striped bass.
