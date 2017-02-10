Monday at 6pm: How to talk to your kids about suicide
If you are feeling desperate, or you are worried about your kid, and you're are afraid they might be considering suicide, there is help available right now. Counselors are available at this number: 1-800-273-8255.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
