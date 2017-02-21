Men Who Prefer High-Intensity Workouts Have a Less Active Sex Life, Study Finds
Researchers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill surveyed 1,100 men aged 18 and older using a questionnaire to ascertain detailed information about their exercise training habits. They were also asked about their libido, answering questions on their sexual activity, arousal, desire, attraction, fantasy, appetite, fulfilment, need for intimacy and more.
