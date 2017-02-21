Men Who Prefer High-Intensity Workout...

Men Who Prefer High-Intensity Workouts Have a Less Active Sex Life, Study Finds

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Time

Researchers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill surveyed 1,100 men aged 18 and older using a questionnaire to ascertain detailed information about their exercise training habits. They were also asked about their libido, answering questions on their sexual activity, arousal, desire, attraction, fantasy, appetite, fulfilment, need for intimacy and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... 1 hr Howerton 8
bathroom bill 10 hr kyman 1
Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10) 10 hr perlywhites 56
News Caitlyn Jenner defended Trump. Now she says his... Fri huntcoyotes 2
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... Fri INFIDEL 92
News Bill filed to loosen knot over N Carolina "bath... Thu Elizabeth1912 5
News Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12) Feb 21 el chapo Gorka 1,149
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,146,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC