Man killed, officer shot while trying to serve warrant in NC
Authorities say a North Carolina police officer was shot in the arm while trying to serve a search warrant and an unidentified man was killed at the scene. Deputy Police Chief Reed Baer told The Hickory Daily Record the shooting happened Friday morning as an officer was looking for narcotics.
