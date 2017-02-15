Man falls 100 feet to his death at No...

Man falls 100 feet to his death at North Carolina waterfall

" Authorities say a North Carolina man plunged about 100 feet to his death from a lookout rock while hiking with his children. News outlets quote Saluda Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Zach Pace as saying that the man tripped and fell near Big Bradley Falls after turning around to make sure his daughters were making it down the trail OK.

