Man falls 100 feet to his death at North Carolina waterfall
" Authorities say a North Carolina man plunged about 100 feet to his death from a lookout rock while hiking with his children. News outlets quote Saluda Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Zach Pace as saying that the man tripped and fell near Big Bradley Falls after turning around to make sure his daughters were making it down the trail OK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09)
|Sun
|Atpeacewithme
|59
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09)
|Feb 9
|Brrrt N Ernie
|40
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 9
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|Feb 7
|Joe Balls
|12
|Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15)
|Feb 6
|Junior Phart
|11
|Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after...
|Feb 4
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC