Man convicted of voting twice in North Carolina GOP primary
A Haywood County jury has convicted a man accused of voting twice in the North Carolina Republican primary in 2016. A statement from the State Board of Election said 52-year-old Dewey George Gidcumb Jr. voted in the Republican primary during the early voting period, then again on Election Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|23 hr
|Taylor
|1
|Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|Brrrt N Ernie
|40
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|Feb 7
|Joe Balls
|13
|Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15)
|Feb 6
|Junior Phart
|11
|Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after...
|Feb 4
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|1
|US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal,...
|Feb 4
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC