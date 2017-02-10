Man convicted of voting twice in Nort...

Man convicted of voting twice in North Carolina GOP primary

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Washington Times

A Haywood County jury has convicted a man accused of voting twice in the North Carolina Republican primary in 2016. A statement from the State Board of Election said 52-year-old Dewey George Gidcumb Jr. voted in the Republican primary during the early voting period, then again on Election Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 23 hr Taylor 1
News Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09) Thu Brrrt N Ernie 40
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Thu Xstain Mullah Decree 3
News Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ... Feb 7 Joe Balls 13
News Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15) Feb 6 Junior Phart 11
News Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after... Feb 4 VP Mullah Elect P... 1
News US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal,... Feb 4 Solarman 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,529 • Total comments across all topics: 278,765,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC