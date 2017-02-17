Kinky Boots hits Calgary stage in step with the times
The rise and rise of Kinky Boots has been almost as vertiginous as those towering, titular items of footwear. The humble origins of the much-beloved Broadway musical lie in a 1999 BBC documentary about a struggling men's shoe factory in the English midlands, which turned its hand to the production of glamour boots for the trans community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|16 hr
|Thingstodoindenver
|1,148
|Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ...
|Fri
|Fcvk tRump
|67
|You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Atpeacewithme
|59
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09)
|Feb 9
|Brrrt N Ernie
|40
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 9
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|Feb 7
|Joe Balls
|12
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC