Key North Carolina CON Petition Deadlines
Can your organization satisfy an unmet need by bringing a new health care resource into a North Carolina community? If your organization perceives a need that has not been recognized by our State's health planners, now is the time to highlight that need. While the long-range future of our State's certificate of need program remains an unanswered question, in the here-and-now, the CON season is fast approaching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ...
|15 hr
|DaveinMass
|72
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|18 hr
|el chapo Gorka
|1,149
|You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Atpeacewithme
|59
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09)
|Feb 9
|Brrrt N Ernie
|40
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 9
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|Feb 7
|Joe Balls
|12
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC