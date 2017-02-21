Key North Carolina CON Petition Deadl...

Key North Carolina CON Petition Deadlines

Read more: JD Supra

Can your organization satisfy an unmet need by bringing a new health care resource into a North Carolina community? If your organization perceives a need that has not been recognized by our State's health planners, now is the time to highlight that need. While the long-range future of our State's certificate of need program remains an unanswered question, in the here-and-now, the CON season is fast approaching.

