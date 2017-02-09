Kathy Floyd appointed to governor's new Older Adults Cabinet
Kathy Floyd, executive director of the Georgia Council on Aging, has been named to Gov. Nathan Deal's newly created Older Adults Cabinet. Deal announced last week the creation of Georgia's Older Adults Cabinet, a committee working to enhance the state's capacity to serve older adults.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revue & News.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|6 hr
|Parker
|5
|Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|Brrrt N Ernie
|40
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|Tue
|Joe Balls
|13
|Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15)
|Feb 6
|Junior Phart
|11
|Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after...
|Feb 4
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|1
|US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal,...
|Feb 4
|Solarman
|1
|Exit Poll: Americans cast ballots while holding...
|Feb 4
|Advents
|75
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC