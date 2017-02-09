Kathy Floyd appointed to governor's n...

Kathy Floyd appointed to governor's new Older Adults Cabinet

Kathy Floyd, executive director of the Georgia Council on Aging, has been named to Gov. Nathan Deal's newly created Older Adults Cabinet. Deal announced last week the creation of Georgia's Older Adults Cabinet, a committee working to enhance the state's capacity to serve older adults.

