Judges block North Carolina law limit...

Judges block North Carolina law limiting governor's powers

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, North Carolina's Governor-elect Roy Cooper holds a press conference to criticize efforts by Republicans to cut the power of the governor's office. In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, North Carolina's Governor-elect Roy Cooper holds a press conference to criticize efforts by Republicans to cut the power of the governor's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09) 9 hr Hungry Phart 39
News Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ... 14 hr Joe Balls 13
News Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15) Mon Junior Phart 11
News Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after... Feb 4 VP Mullah Elect P... 1
News US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal,... Feb 4 Solarman 1
News Exit Poll: Americans cast ballots while holding... Feb 4 Advents 75
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... Feb 1 ccccccccc 224
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,673 • Total comments across all topics: 278,669,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC