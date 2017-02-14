Jack Antonoff Enlists A-List Army to ...

Jack Antonoff Enlists A-List Army to Fight Back Against Anti-LGBTQ Legislation in Texas: Exclusive

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Jack Antonoff , of .fun and Bleachers fame, is making some serious noise on behalf of the gay community. He has amassed an army of 142 artists, writers and creators, ranging from Kesha to Jennifer Lawrence to Amy Schumer , to help deliver a powerful message to legislators in Texas considering anti-LGBTQ laws: We're watching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 39 min WelbyMD 31
You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09) Feb 12 Atpeacewithme 59
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09) Feb 9 Brrrt N Ernie 40
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Feb 9 Xstain Mullah Decree 3
News Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ... Feb 7 Joe Balls 12
News Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15) Feb 6 Junior Phart 11
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,447 • Total comments across all topics: 278,899,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC