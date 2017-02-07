'I want to be a girl all the time': Mom's story of child's choice now helps others

Kaleb Lyda, a Morehead scholar who will be attending UNC Chapel Hill this fall, is a transgender male. He and his mother, Kim Lyda of Concord, tell his story During the long debate over transgender rights and House Bill 2, many supporters of the law suggested that being transgender is a choice and that some transgender individuals are simply experimenting with their gender identity, choosing to dress like the opposite sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.