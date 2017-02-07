House Freedom Caucus set to unveil Ob...

House Freedom Caucus set to unveil Obamacare repeal and replace plan

Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus are developing their own legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare and plan to unveil it as early as next week. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-North Carolina told reporters the proposal currently being drafted takes much of the language from a 2015 GOP measure to dismantle the health care law that Congress passed but was vetoed by then-President Barack Obama.

