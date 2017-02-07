House Freedom Caucus set to unveil Obamacare repeal and replace plan
Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus are developing their own legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare and plan to unveil it as early as next week. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-North Carolina told reporters the proposal currently being drafted takes much of the language from a 2015 GOP measure to dismantle the health care law that Congress passed but was vetoed by then-President Barack Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|Hungry Phart
|39
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|10 hr
|Joe Balls
|13
|Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Junior Phart
|11
|Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after...
|Feb 4
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|1
|US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal,...
|Feb 4
|Solarman
|1
|Exit Poll: Americans cast ballots while holding...
|Feb 4
|Advents
|75
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|Feb 1
|ccccccccc
|224
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC