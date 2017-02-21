Hidden battleship: What's behind the ...

Hidden battleship: What's behind the closed hatches of the North Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The floors are rusted in spots. The walls and machinery do not have fresh coats of paint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 2 hr WelbyMD 84
News Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12) Tue el chapo Gorka 1,149
You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09) Feb 12 Atpeacewithme 59
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09) Feb 9 Brrrt N Ernie 40
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Feb 9 Xstain Mullah Decree 3
News Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ... Feb 7 Joe Balls 12
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,046 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC