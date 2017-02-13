Heroin Addicts Shooting Up Behind The Wheel Are Threatening Public Safety
A man fatally overdosed on heroin Friday before crashing his car into another vehicle in Louisville, Ky., adding to fears regarding driving while high in communities across the U.S. The crash came during a massive spike in overdoses in Louisville, feared to have come from a bad batch cut with more potent substances. Louisville Metro Emergency Services were called for 52 overdoes within a 32-hour time frame between Wednesday and Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09)
|Sun
|Atpeacewithme
|59
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09)
|Feb 9
|Brrrt N Ernie
|40
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 9
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|Feb 7
|Joe Balls
|12
|Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15)
|Feb 6
|Junior Phart
|11
|Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after...
|Feb 4
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC