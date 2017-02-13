Heroin Addicts Shooting Up Behind The...

Heroin Addicts Shooting Up Behind The Wheel Are Threatening Public Safety

A man fatally overdosed on heroin Friday before crashing his car into another vehicle in Louisville, Ky., adding to fears regarding driving while high in communities across the U.S. The crash came during a massive spike in overdoses in Louisville, feared to have come from a bad batch cut with more potent substances. Louisville Metro Emergency Services were called for 52 overdoes within a 32-hour time frame between Wednesday and Friday.

