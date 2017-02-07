GOP lawmakers to meet with leaders of...

GOP lawmakers to meet with leaders of black colleges

6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Republicans are planning to meet with leaders of leaders of historically black colleges and universities in the nation's capital to discuss ways to help the schools survive in challenging times. The meeting, spearheaded by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, will bring leaders from the nation's 100-plus HBCUs to the Library of Congress on Feb. 28 to meet with Republican officials and supporters and discuss ways for the colleges and universities to work with the federal government and corporations.

