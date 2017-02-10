GoJet flight returns to Boston after ...

GoJet flight returns to Boston after pilots smell smoke: media

19 hrs ago

Pilots flew a GoJet plane bound for North Carolina back to Boston after they smelled smoke in the cockpit, an ABC-affiliated TV channel in Boston reported on Saturday. The Delta Airlines 6266 connection flight bound for Raleigh-Durham International Airport with 76 passengers and 4 crew members aboard landed safely in Boston, WCVB.com reported.

