General's pick for security post is a continuation of a trend
President Trump picked Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, a widely respected military strategist, as his new national security adviser Monday, calling him "a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience." Trump made the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago getaway in Palm Beach, Fla., where he has been interviewing candidates to replace Michael T. Flynn, who was forced out after withholding information from Vice President Mike Pence about a call with Russia's ambassador.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ...
|2 hr
|DaveinMass
|72
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|4 hr
|el chapo Gorka
|1,149
|You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Atpeacewithme
|59
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09)
|Feb 9
|Brrrt N Ernie
|40
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 9
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|Feb 7
|Joe Balls
|12
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC