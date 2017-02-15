Federal Reserve Chair Yellen Defends Role in International Regulation

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, in response to a warning from a U.S. congressman to halt global regulatory talks in the early stages of Donald Trump's presidency, said in a letter the Fed has the authority and responsibility to consult with its foreign counterparts and does so to benefit the United States. The pointed letter to Republican Representative Patrick McHenry, reviewed by Reuters, suggested the U.S. central bank will carry on as usual with international discussions on financial standards even while Trump and conservatives in Congress move to ease U.S. bank rules adopted after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

