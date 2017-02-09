Evan Rachel Wood Says Homophobic Spee...

Evan Rachel Wood Says Homophobic Speech Led Her To 'Bury' Her Same-Sex Attraction

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: On Top Magazine

In accepting an award Saturday, actress Evan Rachel Wood said that homophobic speech led her to "bury" her same-sex attraction. The Human Rights Campaign , the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, recognized Wood with its Visibility Award at a gala dinner in North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at On Top Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... 24 min Parker 5
News Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09) 40 min Brrrt N Ernie 40
News Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ... Tue Joe Balls 13
News Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15) Feb 6 Junior Phart 11
News Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after... Feb 4 VP Mullah Elect P... 1
News US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal,... Feb 4 Solarman 1
News Exit Poll: Americans cast ballots while holding... Feb 4 Advents 75
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,318 • Total comments across all topics: 278,718,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC