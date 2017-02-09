Evan Rachel Wood Says Homophobic Speech Led Her To 'Bury' Her Same-Sex Attraction
In accepting an award Saturday, actress Evan Rachel Wood said that homophobic speech led her to "bury" her same-sex attraction. The Human Rights Campaign , the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, recognized Wood with its Visibility Award at a gala dinner in North Carolina.
