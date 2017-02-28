Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at impasse again
The drive supporting a new proposal to repeal North Carolina's "bathroom bill" is stuck in idle as Republican lawmakers and the new Democratic governor disagree about how to empower local governments to expand some LGBT rights. Supporters call the bipartisan legislation a compromise to undo the law known as House Bill 2, which has cost North Carolina some conventions, concerts, sporting events and business expansions.
#1 2 hrs ago
The solution to the problem is to build a wall around North Carolina and make Mississippi pay for it
#2 2 hrs ago
The answer to the problem is to let Queers ruin everything! OH They all ready do!!!
#3 21 min ago
If you don't like the way GAYS defend themselves
.
Stop attacking GAYS
#4 16 min ago
No one's attacking Queers. It's either their imagination or they're just looking for attention they so desperately crave.
