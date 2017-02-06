Dog deemed a hero after giving his li...

Dog deemed a hero after giving his life to save owner from fire

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

An early morning fire in North Carolina left nearly 20 people without a home and sent four people, including a first responder, to the hospital. "My wife gets a phone call and it's very very chaotic [cause] she has her on speaker phone and my daughter is very very distraught she was screaming that the apartment was on fire," explained Martinez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ... 10 hr Joe Balls 9
News Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15) 19 hr Junior Phart 11
News Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after... Sat VP Mullah Elect P... 1
News US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal,... Sat Solarman 1
News Exit Poll: Americans cast ballots while holding... Feb 4 Advents 75
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... Feb 1 ccccccccc 224
News Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi... Jan 29 Le Jimbo 2
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,001 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC