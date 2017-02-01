Despite Trumpa s assurance, a Dreamersa still feel threatened by new administration
Ana Valdez, a 19-year-old sophomore at UNC-Charlotte, fears that the Trump administration will end protections for immigrant children brought here illegally by their parents. President Donald Trump takes the cap off a pen before signing the executive order to build a border wall during a visit to the Homeland Security Department in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|19 hr
|ccccccccc
|225
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Jan 29
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for sa...
|Jan 27
|Advice Fairy
|5
|Obama and Trump: Two Presidents, Same God
|Jan 24
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|2
|After mass turnout, can protests turn into poli...
|Jan 23
|Democrats Radical...
|1
|Women's March on Washington mimicked across the...
|Jan 22
|Tired of Insurance
|4
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|2
