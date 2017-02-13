Death row inmate released amid allegations of discrimination
A judge has released an inmate from North Carolina's death row amid allegations that prosecutors discriminated on the basis of race during jury selection. The Charlotte Observer reports the N.C. Center for Death Penalty Litigation said prosecutors purposefully excluded the only qualified black juror from the 1997 jury that decided the sentence for 39-year-old Phillip Antwan Davis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You be the Judge because She sure isn't being a... (May '09)
|Sun
|Atpeacewithme
|59
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Dog owner sifts through pup's poop after he eat... (Mar '09)
|Feb 9
|Brrrt N Ernie
|40
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 9
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets ...
|Feb 7
|Joe Balls
|12
|Privacy and private parts: Nude neighbor expose... (Mar '15)
|Feb 6
|Junior Phart
|11
|Weird 38 mins ago 7:41 a.m.2 men arrested after...
|Feb 4
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC