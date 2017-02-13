Death row inmate released amid allega...

Death row inmate released amid allegations of discrimination

2 hrs ago

A judge has released an inmate from North Carolina's death row amid allegations that prosecutors discriminated on the basis of race during jury selection. The Charlotte Observer reports the N.C. Center for Death Penalty Litigation said prosecutors purposefully excluded the only qualified black juror from the 1997 jury that decided the sentence for 39-year-old Phillip Antwan Davis.

