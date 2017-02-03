Darin & Brooke Aldridge to Release "F...

Darin & Brooke Aldridge to Release "Faster and Farther"

Darin and Brooke Aldridge gear up for the February 10 release of their newest CD, Faster and Farther , introducing two fresh tracks to Bluegrass and Country fans via three online outlets. The Boot premieres "Someday Soon."

