Crimestoppers 3 mins ago 9:33 a.m.FBI searching for North Carolina teen murder suspect
The FBI is searching is searching for a North Carolina teenage murder suspect they believe may have fled to Mexico. When the victim's body was discovered in August, investigators say they received information that Castillo fled to Mexico with an accomplice.
